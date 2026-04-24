'Very few understand how to pace an innings': Harbhajan hails Samson's game awareness after sparkling ton vs MI

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson for his exceptional game awareness after his brilliant century helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) register a dominant 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI).

CSK posted a commanding 207/6 after batting first, with Samson anchoring the innings with his sparkling 101 off 54, while contributions from the middle order pushed the total past 207. In response, the Mumbai Indians collapsed to 104 in 19 overs despite brief resistance from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

“Sanju Samson stood out because of his game awareness. A lot of players have talent, but very few understand how to pace an innings in different situations,” Harbhajan told Jio Hotstar. "He recognised the importance of batting till the end, especially with a young side around him."

"After his half-century, he shifted gears, focused on singles and doubles, and ensured he stayed till the last phase. With wickets falling at the other end, he took responsibility and finished strongly. For me, this was one of the finest innings in terms of awareness and determination,” he added.

Harbhajan also praised CSK’s spinners Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmed, who took six wickets combined, especially their intent to get a breakthrough rather than opting for a defensive approach.

“What stood out was the intent of CSK’s spinners to take wickets. They were actually spinning the ball, which you don’t always see in T20 cricket these days. The amount of turn on this pitch was significant, and they used it brilliantly,” he said.

“Akeal Hosein, in particular, was outstanding. The way he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, knowing his strength against the sweep, showed great awareness. For me, his spell was just as impactful as Samson’s century. Four wickets in a game like this is no less than a match-winning contribution,” he added.

--IANS

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