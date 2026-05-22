Bobby Deol takes break from YRF shoot in the UK, returns to Mumbai for work commitments

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, on Friday midnight, returned to Mumbai amid his ongoing hectic shoot schedule in the UK for professional commitments related to his highly anticipated film ‘Bandar’.

According to a source close to the film, “Bobby Deol has flown back to India from the UK, taking a short break from the shoot of his current project to be here for the release and commitments of ‘Bandar’.

He will be in Mumbai for a while for his professional commitments before resuming his shoot abroad.”

According to our sources, Bobby has been shooting for Yash Raj Chopra's movie starring Ahaan Panday.

Bobby Deol was spotted at the airport looking stylish and chic in an all-blue denim outfit paired with tinted glasses and statement glares.

As Bobby made his way through the airport, paparazzi stationed at the location were heard complimenting him on the positive response to “Come On Baby,” a recently released song from ‘Bandar’.

The actor was seen graciously acknowledging the praise and thanked everyone for the love pouring in for the film.

The recently released trailer of ‘Bandar’, which dropped on May 21, has been receiving appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

The film marks Bobby Deol’s first solo-led theatrical film in nearly 17 years.

Going by the trailer, ‘Bandar’ appears to revolve around a dark love story and the harsh realities of society where many men silently suffer through emotional turmoil, loneliness, and societal judgment.

The movie has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi Advani under Saffron Magicworks in association with Zee Studios.

On the work front, Bobby Deol has been enjoying a strong career resurgence over the last few years with projects like ‘Animal’ ‘Aashram’, and ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’.

–IANS