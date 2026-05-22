IPL 2026: Opening with Kohli in debut season gave clarity to construct an innings, says Padikkal

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal said opening the innings with Virat Kohli in his debut IPL season gave him clarity on how to construct an innings, and reflected on the technical and mental adjustments that have shaped his career.

Padikkal has been a key batter and has scored 412 runs in 13 matches for defending champions RCB sealing their spot in the 2026 IPL playoffs, and boasts an impressive strike rate of 173.11.

"When I made my IPL debut with RCB in the 2020 season, I felt ready. I had a solid run of scores in domestic cricket behind me. So, I knew that when my chance came, I would be fully switched on and give 100 per cent.

“And batting with Virat Kohli, one of the greatest in the game, was a huge help. At that age, watching him build an innings gave me so much clarity and understanding of how to construct a knock. That made a big difference in my growth," said Padikkal on JioStar.

Padikkal also credited RCB support staff for helping him refine his game after returning to the franchise in 2025. "I made several changes to my batting technique with the help of Dinesh Karthik and Andy Flower. I needed to adjust a few things to shift from red-ball to white-ball cricket.

“It's not easy because both formats demand different technical approaches. So, I worked on those technical adjustments. Mentally, I had to bring more intent into my game. In earlier seasons, I had a fixed template for starting my innings. I had to break away from that and try a different approach. I needed to go out with the mindset of looking to score off every ball. Once I did that, the results started showing."

On RCB’s batting depth, Padikkal said, "Having a powerful and deep batting lineup at RCB is a luxury. When you know the batting order is strong all the way down, it gives you extra confidence to play freely at the top. But you also have to take responsibility. That's how T20 cricket is evolving now.

“You have to be ready to sacrifice your wicket if it helps the team score an extra 20 or 30 runs quickly. So, it's important to keep the momentum going. That is pretty much the template across the IPL. And when you have batting depth and explosiveness coming in later, it makes that approach even easier to execute."

With all things going great for Padikkal at RCB, he also reflected on the time his stints at Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants taught him about adaptability. "Moving from being a dedicated opener to batting in different positions lower down the order was challenging, especially at a young age. But those experiences with Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants shaped me into the player I am today.

“Batting at different numbers taught me how to read situations, construct innings under pressure, and adapt my game. I am grateful for that journey and hope to keep learning. The 2024 IPL season was a tough one. Bouncing back from a difficult season is never easy. You must let it settle.

“During that season, a lot was going on in my head. I made sure I didn't ignore it. You must go through the phase, accept it, and figure out how to come out better. Once the season ended, I knew exactly what I had to work on.

“I started putting in the effort, and soon I could see progress. That is how a cricketer's journey works. You must keep evolving and keep learning. Setbacks will happen. The key is to get back up as quickly as possible and keep moving forward."

Padikkal also hailed teenaged left-handed opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a rare talent. "What Vaibhav Suryavanshi does is truly unique. At his age, to have that kind of power and explosiveness in his batting is special. Honestly, it would be foolish for anyone to try to copy him. He is a rare talent, and what he does is incredible.

“For me, I focus on my own strengths and try to get the best out of myself. I don't compare myself with others because there are so many talented players in this tournament. I keep it simple and work on improving my own game as much as I can."

--IANS

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