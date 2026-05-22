Kumar Sanu, daughter Shannon K to perform at Royal Albert hall on May 25

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu and his daughter Shannon K are set to take the stage for a grand live symphony orchestra concert in London at the Royal Albert hall on May 25, 2026.

The concert promises to be a spectacular Bilingual musical experience, blending timeless Bollywood melodies with the scale and richness of orchestral sound. The show is expected to bring together fans across generations for a unique evening that celebrates both nostalgia and musical evolution.

Talking about the show, Kumar Sanu told IANS, “It started when my audience was constantly asking about Shannon and how they enjoy her English songs. So my promotion and I decided to get her onboard for 2 shows and see how it goes. The way audiences showered loved on Shannon when she performed English songs, I realized that Canada, the UK and the U.S.A. audiences listen to English and Hindi both. That way Shannon became part of our show and honestly she added lots of value and freshness to my 90’s set up”.

He further mentioned, “This was our second year performing, and the tour was a beautiful journey of reliving some very special old songs with Sadhana ji, she's an immensely talented singer of the 90's era. Shannon has the ability to sing 90’s songs in a pop style that brought a fresh, modern energy that spoke to today’s generation while respecting the emotion of the originals. As a father, I felt proud watching her grow as an artist and being so respectful towards other artists and people. Together with Sadhana ji, it felt like we were celebrating the ’90s while welcoming the future of music”.

This highly anticipated London performance, organised by Rock On Music, comes on the heels of the successful live concerts USA & Canada tour 2025 and 2026, where Shannon K joined Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam for a multi-city musical journey across North America. Held across March and April 2026, the tour travelled through major cities including New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Austin, Charlotte, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, San Diego, San Jose, and Toronto.

Speaking about the recently concluded Unforgettable ’90s LIVE tour and the upcoming London symphony concert, Shannon K said, “I had the opportunity to perform alongside two iconic singers, my father, Kumar Sanu, and Sadhana Ma’am, and being part of the USA tour again this year was incredibly special. As younger audiences continue to rediscover ’90s Bollywood through reels, remixes, and streaming platforms, I’ve loved reimagining this music through a modern pop lens, connecting the magic of the ’90s with my generation and showing that great music never belongs to just one era. I’m now really looking forward to bringing that same energy to the Royal Albert Hall , London concert with a live symphony orchestra”.

The tour was organised by Shri Balaji Entertainment.

Talking about the tour, Sadhana Sargam said, “I was so honored and happy to join Sanu da on stage once again. It felt wonderful to sing our old songs and see the new generation enjoying them as well. Shannon was the cherry on top of the tour, as she connected with younger audiences and was a valuable addition to the show”.

--IANS

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