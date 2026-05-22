Karthik Subbaraj: Background score of my film with Ilaiyaraaja will be released as a separate album!

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Ace director Karthik Subbaraj, who is now working on his next film, the music of which has been scored by renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja, has announced that the background score of this film will be released as a separate album.

Even more significantly, the director has said that this BGM album will release before the film.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a statement, director Karthik Subbaraj said, "My tenth film is a story that is rooted deep in my heart, and it's the one I wanted to make right after 'Mahaan'. As I believe, a story chooses its teller and also the time it needs to be told. This story took its own time, and now it has been made with the best possible people around it."

Stating that he got the right producers in Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, Karthik Subbaraj said they aligned with his vision right from the first narration.

"My dream is now also their dream, and we are almost ready to show it to the world. Thanks a ton to Jyoti Deshpande, Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment," he said.

Karthik Subbaraj then spoke of his association with Ilaiyaraaja for this film.

He said, "And the most surreal blessing that happened to this film is... THE MAESTRO ILAIYARAAJA sir composing the music for it. His 1540th film. I grew up with Raaja sir's music. Every emotion in my life is somehow connected to one of his songs or BGMs - happiness, sadness, love, anger, compassion, empathy, motivation... everything is attached to his music. He is a way of life for me, and I'm sure for most of us too"

The ace director then went on to say, "Though it has always been my lifetime dream to work with him, I never had the courage to go to him with my previous films. But with this one, after I finished the first cut, I felt I should show it to Raaja sir and strongly believed he would say yes. And he did!! He watched the film on a Saturday evening. He loved it and said we could start from the very next morning. From then on, the next 25 days became a blissful spiritual journey with the 'Raaga Devan'."

Stating that watching the legend create music was something surreal, Karthik Subbaraj said the experience was a "true blessing". He went on to recall that Ilaiyaraaja had said that apart from the songs, the background scores of this film should be released as a separate album before the film's release.

"And yes, we are releasing it soon, and I can't wait for you all to listen, feel, and melt with it," he wrote.

--IANS

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