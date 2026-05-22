Jackie Shroff reveals what connects him with Gen Z

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘The Great Grand Superhero’, has revealed the reason behind his popularity with Gen Z.

The actor, along with Manish Saini, the director, spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city.

He told IANS, “I'm open to all. I don't shut down my energy. I mean, I don't say, he's 80 years old and she's 8 years old. For me, I keep my energy open. So I blend with people in their interest. And by getting into their interest, then they come into my interest areas”.

He further mentioned, “We tell our story, they tell their story. But at least open yourself. Accept a human being, not their age. Everyone knows more than us. So, open up. Meet openly and embrace people”.

Earlier, the actor had shared that his titular character of a superhero grandfather is very close to him, and the way he deals with the younger generation. He said that there were many factors behind giving his nod to the film, and one of them is the novelty of the concept.

He said that the concept of a superhero grandfather was unheard of in Hindi cinema until the work on the film started.

When asked what appealed to the artiste in him about the story or the character, the actor said, “I said, a gentleman who's got three national awards. It's the right kind to totally blindly trust. And he trusting me, it's an honour for me. It's a privilege for me. So there was no way that I couldn't do this film. Later on, then he made me hear a little bit of it, and I liked it. And I thought, ‘A grandfather playing a grandfather and having an equation with a grandchild like a friend. That's something which I am. I talk to a child like he's me’. I don't see the difference. There's no generation gap”.

‘The Great Grand Superhero’ is set to release in cinemas on May 29, 2026.

--IANS

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