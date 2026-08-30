Versatile, deeply embedded in people's hearts: PM Modi pays tributes to actor Uttam Kumar

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Addressing the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar, calling him a "versatile actor" who is "deeply embedded" in people's hearts.

"In just a few days, on September 3, we will celebrate the birth centenary of the legendary Uttam Kumar. Uttam Kumar was a versatile actor who became deeply embedded in people's hearts through his acting," PM Modi said.

Uttam Kumar, born Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, is widely celebrated as the iconic "Mahanayak" (great hero) of Bengali cinema. He is the undisputed king of Bengali box office history, starring in over 250 films across a career spanning more than three decades.

The Prime Minister highlighted the connection between Uttam Kumar and filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Many believe that Ray had written the movie 'Nayak - The Hero', keeping Kumar in mind.

"Film lovers believe that Satyajit Ray wrote the entire script for the film 'Nayak - The Hero' with 'Mahanayak Uttam Kumar in mind. Shriman Satyajit Ray had remarked that he possessed remarkable emotional depth alongside great dignity. He worked very hard to bring his characters to life," he said.

"Uttam Kumar ji was known not only for his natural ease but also for his philanthropy. His life offers another great lesson: never give up. Although his early films did not fare well, he remained focused on his work. It was this dedication that enabled him to reach such great heights," he added.

PM Modi also recalled a time when he passed by Uttam Kumar's residence while doing a roadshow in Kolkata.

"Someone there even gifted me a photograph of him. I once again pay tribute to the legendary Uttam Kumar ji; he will forever reign in our hearts," he added.

--INAS

sd/