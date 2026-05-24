May 24, 2026 9:54 AM हिंदी

Vedang Raina speaks up on Imtiaz Ali’s ‘unique’ way of approaching his actors with vital information about characters

Vedang Raina speaks up on Imtiaz Ali’s ‘unique’ way of approaching his actors with vital information about characters

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vedang Raina, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has shared insights into how auteur Imtiaz Ali tunes his actors to fit them into the mould of their on-screen characters.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film along with Imtiaz Ali and Sharvari. He shared how Imtiaz lets his actors marinate in the mindset of the characters to extract the best out of them.

Vedang told IANS, “His process is unique. Not like I've worked with many directors. But he has a unique way of dealing with this. He had a very specific idea of who Kino (his character in ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’) is or what he's like. He used to keep saying this thing to me, ‘Don't think before you speak’. He's the type of character that doesn't think before he speaks. He is very far away from who I am. So, this is something he constantly kept reminding me, and I was trying to discover. I guess he put that seed of thought in my head and let that marinate”.

He further mentioned, as he turned towards Sharvari while talking, “I remember we were on recce, and I was talking to you. He came to me, and said, ‘I'm so glad that you guys have opened up to each other and everything. And I saw this streak of you speaking without thinking’. Maybe the character has transformed me. But this is just an example of how he approaches information to an actor”.

Meanwhile, ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. The film explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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Vedang Raina speaks up on Imtiaz Ali’s ‘unique’ way of approaching his actors with vital information about characters

Vedang Raina speaks up on Imtiaz Ali’s ‘unique’ way of approaching his actors with vital information about characters