Anaswara Rajan's 'Itlu Arjuna' to release on October 9

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (IANS) The makers of director Mahesh Uppala's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Itlu Arjuna', featuring actors Anish and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, have now announced that their film will hit screens worldwide on October 9 this year.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, What Next Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "This October 9th, Arjun & Keerthi walk into your town and you'll carry them back home. Experience the ultimate romantic action entertainer #ItlluArjuna only on big screens. A @MusicThaman Musical. #ItlluArjunaFromOct9th @anieshforyou #AnaswaraRajan @itsmaheshuppala @VenkyKudumula

@rajamahadhevan @rpvarmadatla @DineshAction360 @WhatNextEnts @TSeries

@tseriessouth #NewGuyInTown."

For the unaware, the film is being produced by popular director Venky Kudumula under the banner of What Next Entertainments. Well known actress Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead in this film in which actor Anish is making his debut as a hero. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Uppala as a director.

The film's title glimpse and two songs that have been released have triggered huge excitement among film buffs.

The release date announcement poster released by the makers has Anish leaping from the roof of a building in a bid to latch on to something even as Anaswara Rajan is seen with her hands tied and sporting a startled expression. The chemistry of the lead pair, which has been seen in the promotional content released for the film so far, has caught the attention of film buffs.

Sources in the industry say that Anish will be seen playing the role of a speech and hearing impaired youth in the film.

On the technical front, the film boasts of a fantastic team. 'Itlu Arjuna' has music by one of the top music directors of the south, S. Thaman. Cinematography for the film is by the very gifted Raja Mahadev while Ram Kumar A has been assigned the position of production designer for the film.

Editing for the film has been handled by Koti K while Dilip Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences in the film.

--IANS

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