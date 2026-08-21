Adam Sandler reveals Drew Barrymore had real reactions to his songs in their films

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Adam Sandler has revealed that actress Drew Barrymore hears his songs for the first time while filming their movies, making her reactions to tracks such as “Forgetful Lucy” from “50 First Dates” and “I Want to Grow Old with You” from “The Wedding Singer” completely genuine.

Sandler was present on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he was seen speaking to the actress about the songs he sang for her.

Barrymore said: “So, the fun story with this is that when Adam sings a song to me in our movies.”

To which Sandler replied: “Oh yes, you don't let me tell you what it is.”

The actress replied: “I won't let you play it for me beforehand. And we do it for real, live on camera. That's the very first time. So when you see me hearing the song Forgetful Lucy or I Want to Grow Old with You in The Wedding Singer.”

Sandler agreed that it’s “the first time you hear it, yep.”

Barrymore said that the reactions she had to the songs in the film have been “natural”.

Sandler chimed in: “Absolutely, yep, you're always made sure of that.”

Talking about 50 First Dates, the film was released in 2004. The film also stars Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Lusia Strus, Blake Clark, and Dan Aykroyd in supporting roles.

It follows the story of Henry Roth, a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy Whitmore. When he discovers she has amnesia, and forgets him when she falls asleep, he resolves to win her over again each new day.

Meanwhile, The Wedding Singer is a 1998 American romantic comedy film directed by Frank Coraci.

The film also stars Christine Taylor, and tells the story of a wedding singer in 1985 who falls in love with a waitress.

--IANS

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