Samiksha Bhatnagar on working with Deol brothers: ‘Sunny is very shy, Bobby made me comfortable’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Samiksha Bhatnagar opened up about her experience of working with the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the film ‘Poster Boys.’

While she described Sunny as a shy and extremely humble person who does not talk much, she revealed that working with Bobby Deol was a particularly comfortable experience that gave her confidence on set.

Talking about her experience with the ‘Gadar’ actor, Bhatnagar told IANS, “I have actually worked less with Sunny Deol and more with Bobby Deol because most of my scenes were with Bobby. I played his wife. Sunny Deol is very shy and does not talk much, but he is extremely humble.”

The ‘Anupamaa’ actress also shared that she had a warm equation with Bobby Deol from the beginning. “With Bobby Deol, I never felt that I was working with him for the first time. That gave me a lot of confidence, and I enjoyed the experience immensely.” The actress further recalled that her interactions with Bobby were always pleasant. She revealed that they shared a friendly equation on screen and were equally comfortable with each other off screen.

Samiksha stated, “All my interactions with him were very good. On screen, we were very friendly, and off screen also, we shared a very comfortable equation.”

“Even Shreyas sir had this wonderful quality of never making newcomers feel that they were new on the set. We all worked together with a lot of warmth and affection. Overall, my experience with them was very good.”

In “Poster Boys,” Samiksha Bhatnagar portrayed Surajmukhi Sharma, the sharp and devoted wife of Vinay Sharma, played by Bobby Deol. The comedy-drama was written, co-produced, and directed by Shreyas Talpade, who made his directorial debut with the film. “Poster Boys” featured Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, along with Sonali Kulkarni, Samikssha Batnagar and Tripti Dimri.

--IANS

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