Trump targets 1,000 US space launches annually

Washington, Aug 21 (IANS) President Donald Trump launched an ambitious drive to conduct more than 1,000 space launches and reentries annually from American soil by 2030, as the United States seeks to expand its commercial space economy and counter challenges to its dominance beyond Earth.

Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum replacing what the White House described as an outdated space transportation policy with an “America First” approach focused on reliable, affordable and modern access to space.

The policy seeks to strengthen a competitive and resilient US space transportation industrial base. It calls for closer cooperation between federal agencies and private companies to develop launch infrastructure and lower the cost of deploying new space systems.

Federal agencies have been directed to encourage the joint development of space transportation infrastructure with private-sector partners. They must also speed up permitting and environmental reviews.

The transportation and interior secretaries will work with the secretary of war and the NASA administrator to identify sites for additional space transportation infrastructure. These could include new launch and reentry facilities.

The memorandum also calls for priority airspace to be designated for critical launch corridors. Space transportation activities will be incorporated into wider efforts to modernise US air traffic control.

The White House science and technology adviser will coordinate an interagency strategy for the space transportation industrial base. The plan will cover procurement, space security policies and the workforce needed to support the industry.

The secretaries of state and commerce have been directed to promote overseas market access for US space transportation companies and encourage the adoption of American capabilities and standards.

NASA has been told to facilitate commercial transportation to and from the Moon. It will also support commercial robotic access to Mars and explore private-sector options for carrying humans to and from the planet.

The secretary of war will pursue and expand the use of in-space transportation services for existing and potential missions, according to the memorandum.

The White House said the expansion was necessary as US adversaries challenge American space superiority. It described the protection of critical space assets as essential to military readiness and the country’s economic position.

The administration said commercial expansion could create high-paying aerospace manufacturing jobs and reduce the cost of developing and deploying space systems.

It also said advances in space manufacturing and transportation could help produce high-value materials and pharmaceuticals. Improved space capabilities could support precision agriculture, more accurate weather forecasting, safer airline travel and satellite-based broadband internet access.

The target of more than 1,000 annual launches and reentries represents a sharp acceleration of US space activity. The administration says the increase will require new infrastructure, faster regulatory decisions, expanded launch capacity and deeper coordination between the government and commercial operators.

Trump established the US Space Force during his first term, creating the first new branch of the armed forces since the Air Force was formed more than 70 years ago. He also issued seven space policy directives covering the Artemis lunar programme, commercial regulation and cybersecurity principles for space systems.

The White House said Artemis II carried astronauts into lunar orbit in April 2026, the first such US mission in more than 50 years. Trump also signed executive orders in August and December 2025 to promote competition in the commercial space industry and set an America First space policy, while the Federal Aviation Administration proposed further changes to launch infrastructure reviews in July 2026.

--IANS

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