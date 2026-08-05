Vatsal Sheth receives a heart melting birthday wish from son Vaayu

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Vatsal Sheth received a heartwarming birthday wish from his son Vaayu as he turned a year older on Wednesday.

Vatsal's better half, Ishita Dutta, took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a heartwarming video of little Vaayu adorably singing 'Happy birthday' to his daddy dear, while playing with his toy at the same time.

Sharing the precious moment with her Instagram family, Ishita wrote the caption, "Couldn’t have sung this better Happy birthday to the coolest baccho ke papa @vatsalsheth (sic)."

Recently, Ishita shared her son's health update with the netizens. Taking to her social media account, she posted a picture from the hospital which showed Vaayi with an IV cannula in his hand. Ishita admitted that the last week had been extremely challenging for her.

She shared how she is grateful that her son is doing better now in a post that read, "This past week has been a tough one. Monsoons bring their own set of illnesses, and it was heartbreaking to see so many little ones in the hospital, including my baby. Grateful that he's doing much better now. Thank you so much for all your love, prayers, and wishes. They truly mean a lot."

Ishita and Vatsal are both extremely active on social media and often drop cute glimpses of their time with their kids on their Instagram handle.

Coming to Vatsal and Ishita's tale of love, these two first met on the set of their show "Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar".

During their time on the show, Ishita and Vatsal fell for one another. After dating for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot back in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in July 2023 as they welcomed their first child, baby boy Vaayu.

In June 2025, the couple was blessed with baby girl Veda.

--IANS

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