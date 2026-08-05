Shawn Mendes makes relationship with girlfriend public, shares pictures on her birthday

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes isn’t shying away from expressing his love. The singer recently hard-launched his relationship with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine on social media.

The Grammy nominee musician recently took to his Instagram, and celebrated his girlfriend’s 31st birthday, as she shared a series of videos of himself and Marquezine at Casa Amarela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro. The first video shows the actress and model being greeted by a room of excited children as they ran to hug her.

Another video is of her singing and dancing as the crowd of children seemingly sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Shawn Mendes added a video of himself smiling and posing with two children at Casa Amarela Providencia.

He wrote in the caption, “Feliz aniversário my baby. You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life, and I am so so grateful for you”.

He then penned a sweet message in Portuguese, “Eu te amo muito muito muitoo”, which translates to “I love you so, so, so much. We all do amor”.

Shawn Mendes rose to fame after posting song covers on Vine before becoming one of the biggest global stars. He has delivered chart-topping hits such as Stitches, Treat You Better, There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, In My Blood, and Senorita. He is known for his heartfelt lyrics, acoustic-pop sound and soulful vocals, and has earned multiple awards and nominations throughout his career. Beyond music, he has spoken openly about mental health, inspiring fans with his honesty. His evolving artistry continues to attract audiences worldwide.

--IANS

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