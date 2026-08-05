Sooraj Pancholi says ‘giving up is not in the blood’ after sharing his side on Jiah Khan case

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Pancholi, on Wednesday, gave a glimpse of his new look while sharing a motivational message about determination and resilience.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hero’ actor shared a picture showcasing his new avatar and paired it with an inspiring note. He wrote, “Giving up is not in the blood sir,” along with the hashtag #NimsDai. In the photo, Sooraj is seen clicking his selfie while showing off his new hairdo.

Dressed in a black and green jacket, the actor flaunted his new uber-cool avatar.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Pancholi recently grabbed headlines after he opened up about the continued scrutiny he faced despite being acquitted in the Jiah Khan case. The actor reflected on the challenges of dealing with public attention and spoke about respecting Jiah Khan’s privacy throughout the legal proceedings. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “To All the Media pages out there! Please explain what you believe remains ‘unanswered,’ and kindly make sure your facts are accurate. I went through a 14-year court trial. The case was decided on the basis of facts, evidence and the law. I was acquitted, and there are no ‘unanswered questions’ from the legal proceedings. All the court records and trial proceedings are publicly available for anyone who genuinely wants to understand the facts before forming an opinion.”

Sooraj Pancholi added, “I was only 20 years old when this unfortunate incident happened. I had known her for barely four months, and I had no idea what she may have been going through internally. At that age, I was too young to understand that someone could be carrying so much. What followed changed my life forever. I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence.”

“Those were the years when I should have been building my life. Instead, I lived under the weight of a trial that consumed my twenties and a large part of my thirties. Only I know what I carried in my mind and in my heart every single day. The court of law was the only place where I could prove my innocence. I put my faith in the judicial process, and after 14 years, I was acquitted.”

“If, even after that, people still choose to judge me and hold me guilty, I honestly don’t know what more I can do. Just because I have chosen to remain silent all these years doesn’t give anyone the right to write whatever they want.”

For the unversed, Jiah Khan was found dead at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013. Following her death, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested by the police in connection with the case after a reported six-page note, allegedly written by Jiah, came to light. He was charged with abetment of suicide and was taken into custody in June 2013 before being granted bail the following month.

In his final statement before the court, Sooraj maintained that he had been wrongly implicated in the case. He was subsequently acquitted of the charges by the special CBI court.

--IANS

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