India, Sri Lanka discuss bilateral ties, regional and global issues of mutual interest

Colombo, Aug 5 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met his Sri Lankan counterpart Aruni Ranaraja here on Wednesday and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Ms Aruni Ranaraja during his ongoing visit to Colombo. They discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, and ways to further deepen close bilateral ties. India's Foreign Secretary reinforced Sri Lanka's Central role in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and in advancing Vision MAHASAGAR," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Misri held a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in Colombo, where both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation across priority sectors.

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, and other officials were present during the meeting.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri called on the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Hon'ble Vijitha Herath, during his visit to Colombo. Ongoing cooperation in key priority areas was reviewed during the meeting," the Indian mission posted on X.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, Misri is scheduled to call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and others.

"Building on regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, this visit will reinforce close bilateral ties and strengthen momentum on key initiatives," the Indian High Commission said on X.

On Tuesday, High Commissioner Jha handed over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lankan Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, reaffirming India's support to the island nation in its ongoing efforts to control the spread of dengue.

"India stands with Sri Lanka in its fight against dengue. Glad to hand over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Hon. Minister of Health, Dr Nalinda Jayatissa, as a gift from the Government and people of India to support ongoing dengue control efforts in Sri Lanka," Jha posted on X.

In 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Lanka. He was the first foreign Head of State or Government to visit Sri Lanka since President Dissanayake assumed office in 2024. During the visit, seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged, covering various sectors, like defence cooperation, health, mass media, energy and connectivity.

--IANS

akl/vd