Vatsal Sheth on making ‘Happy Birthday Joshi’: We use AI as a tool, not the storyteller

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Vatsal Seth turned writer for Ajay Devgn's "Happy Birthday Joshi".

Talking about the film, which is uniquely inspired by the idea of the world’s first computer virus, used as a metaphor within its narrative, Vatsal said that they used AI simply as a tool to enhance the entire storytelling experience.

“We’re not creating with Gen AI just because it can deliver crazy visuals. We use it as a smart, enabling tool to bring many more meaningful stories to life,” Vatsal shared.

He further claimed that they are focused on exploring the various storytelling possibilities that were previously limited due to budget constraints.

“AI helps us tell bigger, bolder tales without compromising on quality or heart,” he went on to add.

Recently, Ajay unveiled the first look of "Happy Birthday Joshi" on social media, adding to the buzz.

The poster showed a close-up of a hand holding a vintage eight-inch floppy disk at the centre with the label “Happy Birthday Joshi”. It further includes the tagline ‘Inspired by a True Event.’

"Happy Birthday Joshi" reached the cinema halls on April 2, coinciding with Ajay Devgn's birthday.

Sharing the release date on social media, the makers wrote, "Everyone has a breaking point, His just went global. #HappyBirthdayJoshi Inspired by true events. Releasing on 2nd April".

Ajay Devgn and Danish Devgn have produced the film under the banner of Lens Vault Studios. Anshul Kumar Sharma has directed the drama which has Sahil Nayar on board as creative producer.

Joel Crasto has scored the background music for "Happy Birthday Joshi".

Coming back to Vatsal, he has been a part of several television shows and movies during his tenure.

He rose to fame with the 2004 movie "Taarzan: The Wonder Car". He is also known for his role as Shaurya Goenka in the 2014 thriller series "Ek Hasina Thi", and Kabir Raichand in the 2017 series "Haasil".

--IANS

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