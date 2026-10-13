Varun Dhawan wishes 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' co-star Pooja Hegde: Keep being the brightest soul

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan penned a lovely birthday post for her 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' co-star Pooja Hegde as she turned a year older on Tuesday.

Varun took to the Stories section of his official handle and uploaded a picture of himself posing with Pooja in the middle of the water.

He called the 'Beast' actress the 'brightest soul' in a heartfelt birthday post that read, "Poooooja it’s ur bday so I have to be only nice for one day but in all seriousness I wish u get everything u want and keep being the brightest soul I know too many more Aarti’s together (Hug emoji) (sic)."

Last year, Varun wished his co-star with another hilarious post that read, "Happy bday pooja ji please share ur beauty hacks @hegdepooja and stop being mean to society."

Varun and Pooja are often seen pulling each other's legs.

In October last year, Varun playfully teased Pooja in the fun behind-the-scenes clip of the two.

The video uploaded by Varun opened with Pooja putting something in her eyes and claiming, "Varun is making me cry".

When the 'Bhediya' actor asked the makeup artist what techniques they are using, Pooja replied, "It's a secret. We can't tell you".

Talking about 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', along with Varun and Pooja, the primary cast of the movie also includes Mrunal Thakur.

Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela were also seen playing ancillary roles in the laughter ride, along with others.

Made under the direction of David Dhawan, the drama has been backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner Tips Films and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films.

Released on 5 June 2026, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is believed to be David Dhawan's last directorial.

--IANS

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