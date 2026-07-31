Miss our 4-year-old son': Coach-husband Ravinder opens up about sacrifice after Seema's CWG discus throw bronze

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) Amidst the celebratory cheers following Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna’s bronze medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026, her personal coach and husband Ravinder opened up about the emotional tug-of-war as the couple’s four-year-old son, Rudra, stayed back in India.

Seema, 27, secured a podium finish with a best effort of 58.65m at the Scotstoun Stadium, marking her maiden major international medal. However, behind the podium glory was a deeply personal story of sacrifice and a last-minute scramble to get to Glasgow.

"We missed our son a lot," Ravinder told reporters after the event. "He could not come because he did not have a passport, and my own travel was uncertain until the last moment. My visa was approved only on the evening of the 28th, and I flew here on the 29th, so it was not possible to bring him along. However, he watched the event from home. When I called home, he said that he slept 2 minutes ago. He is not used to waking up late," Ravinder told IANS.

Speaking to IANS after the medal win, Seema, who dedicated her medal to her husband for his constant mentorship and support throughout her career and post-motherhood comeback, echoed similar feelings. "My son is at home. I miss him a lot. Whenever I talk about my son, those emotions come out again and again. Now I will go home and meet him."

Seema also opened up about her struggles with employment and financial stability, revealing that age limit often prevent mature athletes from landing government jobs.

"I tried for a job earlier, but I did not get it. Now I am 27 years old, and according to the criteria, there is an age limit of 25 years," Seema said. "I don't have any financial support, and that remains a big barrier. If I had a job, it would be extremely helpful."

Despite the career hurdles, the mother and PhD scholar acknowledged the backing she receives from corporate and sports institutions.

"AFI (Athletics Federation of India) is supporting me a lot. SAI (Sports Authority of India) is supporting me a lot, and I am currently practicing at NCOE Patiala. JSW is also supporting me a lot. If I need anything else, my family arranges it for me," she shared.

Making an appeal to policymakers and sports administrators, Seema stressed that winning an international medal comes after lot of sacrifices and overcoming mental and financial hurdles.

"If a child shows interest in sports and wants to pursue it, please support them. If you can support an institute or a corporate partner, please help them. A player has to go through a lot before winning a medal; they face so many difficulties," she stated.

"There is a lot of compromise behind every success; financial constraints, mental health, dietary supplements... You have to manage all of this to improve your game and performance," the discus thrower added.

--IANS

bc/