May 31, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

When Kumar Sanu spoke about constant bickering with Anu Malik during recordings

When Kumar Sanu spoke about constant bickering with Anu Malik during recordings

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, who is known for songs like ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’, ‘Ek Sanam Chahiye’ and others, once spoke about music composer Anu Malik’s reactions to his renditions on the mic.

A clip from one of the shows of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s shows, has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the playback singer recollecting his experience of recording sogs with Anu Malik.

In the clip, he said, “There used to be fights with Anu Malik for every song. I have a habit that I try to give 100 percent the first time. So I sang it for the first time. As soon as I sang it, he said, ‘Disgusting! what's wrong with you? What's wrong with you, Sanu? What's wrong?’. I asked, him, ‘What happened, is there a problem?’ He said, you are singing so disgustingly. You are not in tune. Learn it once’. I gave it another shot”.

“We did the take. He just got up and left the studio. I was standing on the mic. The recordist told me, ‘It's done. Please come’. I kept my headphones, and went outside the recording room. I went home. At 11:00 pm, I got a call from Anu Malik. He said, ‘Bondka’. He calls me Bondka. I asked, ‘Who is this? Anu Malik?’ He said, ‘Yes. You performed exceptionally well today. After seven to eight hours, I got a reaction from him”, he added.

Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu have given some of the finest tracks in the 1990s with many of them attaining a cult following including ‘Baazigar’ title track, ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ and several others.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu and his daughter Shannon K recently performed for a grand live symphony orchestra concert at the Royal Albert hall in London.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Daniel Radcliffe says his son has no idea his father is popular

Daniel Radcliffe says his son has no idea his father is popular

1800 athletes gather in Gandhinagar for the 4th PAFI National Armwrestling & Para Armwrestling Championship (Credit: PAFI)

1800 athletes gather in Gandhinagar for the 4th PAFI National Armwrestling & Para Armwrestling Championship

'Mann Ki Baat' is now 'Jan Ki Baat': BJP leaders on PM Modi's monthly radio address

'Mann Ki Baat' is now 'Jan Ki Baat': BJP leaders on PM Modi's monthly radio address

Olivia Rodrigo says she 'doesn't have to be miserable' to create good songs

Olivia Rodrigo says she 'doesn't have to be miserable' to create good songs

Emilia Clarke says he felt 'trapped' by her ‘GoT’ success

Emilia Clarke says he felt 'trapped' by her ‘GoT’ success

Adah Sharma drops a beautiful rendition of 'Woh Lamhe' with a guitar

Adah Sharma drops a beautiful rendition of 'Woh Lamhe' with a guitar

6 years of PM SVANidhi: How the scheme empowered street vendors, post Covid-19 pandemic

6 years of PM SVANidhi: How the scheme empowered street vendors, post Covid-19 pandemic

Indian Open of Surfing: Sensational double by Kamali Moorthy lights up final day (Credit: Indian Open of Surfing)

Indian Open of Surfing: Sensational double by Kamali Moorthy lights up final day

Shivraj Singh Chouhan rolls out roadmap for nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan rolls out roadmap for nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan'

Gaikwad replaces injured Parag in India A squad for 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka

Gaikwad replaces injured Parag in India A squad for 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka