When Kumar Sanu spoke about constant bickering with Anu Malik during recordings

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, who is known for songs like ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’, ‘Ek Sanam Chahiye’ and others, once spoke about music composer Anu Malik’s reactions to his renditions on the mic.

A clip from one of the shows of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s shows, has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the playback singer recollecting his experience of recording sogs with Anu Malik.

In the clip, he said, “There used to be fights with Anu Malik for every song. I have a habit that I try to give 100 percent the first time. So I sang it for the first time. As soon as I sang it, he said, ‘Disgusting! what's wrong with you? What's wrong with you, Sanu? What's wrong?’. I asked, him, ‘What happened, is there a problem?’ He said, you are singing so disgustingly. You are not in tune. Learn it once’. I gave it another shot”.

“We did the take. He just got up and left the studio. I was standing on the mic. The recordist told me, ‘It's done. Please come’. I kept my headphones, and went outside the recording room. I went home. At 11:00 pm, I got a call from Anu Malik. He said, ‘Bondka’. He calls me Bondka. I asked, ‘Who is this? Anu Malik?’ He said, ‘Yes. You performed exceptionally well today. After seven to eight hours, I got a reaction from him”, he added.

Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu have given some of the finest tracks in the 1990s with many of them attaining a cult following including ‘Baazigar’ title track, ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ and several others.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu and his daughter Shannon K recently performed for a grand live symphony orchestra concert at the Royal Albert hall in London.

--IANS

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