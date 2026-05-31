French Open: Kostyuk ends Swiatek’s run to storm into maiden QF

Paris, May 31 (IANS) Marta Kostyuk delivered one of the biggest shocks of this year's Roland Garros on Sunday, dismantling four-time champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets to secure her first French Open quarter-final berth.

The Ukrainian, seeded 15th, produced a fearless display to overcome Swiatek 7-5, 6-1, extending her remarkable clay-court winning streak to 16 matches and ending the Pole's hopes of another deep run in Paris.

For Kostyuk, the victory represents another milestone in a season that has transformed her into one of the most dangerous players on clay. Having already captured titles in Rouen and Madrid, she now finds herself among the final eight at Roland Garros for the first time, and just one win away from a maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

The contest initially appeared to be following a familiar script. Swiatek, a four-time champion on the Paris clay, settled into the match with authority and earned the opening break midway through the first set after a tactical baseline exchange that exposed Kostyuk's backhand side. When the former world No. 1 moved ahead 5-4 with the chance to serve out the set, momentum seemed firmly in her favour.

Instead, the match took a dramatic turn. Kostyuk refused to allow the set to slip away, immediately breaking back before producing a string of aggressive winners that rattled her opponent. With Swiatek serving to stay in the set at 5-6, mounting pressure began to show as a pair of costly double faults handed the initiative to the Ukrainian. Kostyuk seized the opportunity, firing a stunning backhand winner to snatch the opener.

That breakthrough shifted the balance of the contest completely. Although Swiatek managed an early break in the second set, she struggled to establish any rhythm behind her serve. Her first-serve percentage dipped below 50 percent and errors continued to pile up as Kostyuk increasingly dictated play from the baseline.

The Ukrainian's confidence soared as the match progressed. She weathered a lengthy service game to consolidate her advantage before launching a decisive surge that left Swiatek with no route back into the contest.

Powerful forehands, clean ball-striking and relentless court coverage allowed Kostyuk to reel off six consecutive games. By the closing stages, the momentum had become overwhelming, with the 22-year-old striking winners from both wings while forcing repeated mistakes from a visibly frustrated Swiatek.

The statistics reflected the one-sided finish. Swiatek managed just 13 winners while committing 39 unforced errors, a combination that proved impossible to overcome against an opponent playing with supreme confidence.

Kostyuk finished the afternoon having recorded her first victory over Swiatek in four meetings and one of the most significant wins of her career. The reward is a place in the Roland Garros quarter-finals, where she will face either Belinda Bencic or fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

--IANS

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