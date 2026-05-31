Satwik-Chirag end title drought with historic Singapore Open crown

Singapore, May 31 (IANS) India’s star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian duo to win the men’s doubles title at the Singapore Open.

They fought back from a game down to defeat Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the final of the BWF Super 750 event.

The former world No. 1 pair made a strong comeback in a match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes. This victory marked their first title in two years and the ninth World Tour crown of their careers. It also marked their third Super 750 title. This win ended a frustrating period where they had finished as runners-up in four finals since their last victory at the Thailand Open in 2024.

Before the final, the Indian pair trailed 1-2 in their head-to-head record against the Indonesian team. They had lost to them in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open in January. This history seemed to weigh heavily in the opening game as Alfian and Fikri secured a narrow win.

However, Satwik and Chirag responded like champions. They raised their tempo and took control of the longer rallies. Their aggressive play and better court coverage began to trouble the world No. 3 Indonesians. The Indians leveled the contest by winning the second game 21-17.

With momentum on their side, the Indian duo kept their intensity high in the final game. Satwik and Chirag pressured their opponents with powerful smashes and quick interceptions at the net. They sealed the third game 21-16, completing a remarkable turnaround.

The title capped a fantastic week for the world No. 4 pair, who had previously shocked reigning world champions and top seeds Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the semifinals to reach the championship match.

The emotions were clear once the winning point was scored. Satwik and Chirag fell to the court in celebration before embracing. Satwik then celebrated with a baby-themed gesture, while an ecstatic Chirag jumped onto his partner in joy. The pair later danced on the court as they enjoyed a long-awaited return to the winner’s podium and a historic win in Singapore.

--IANS

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