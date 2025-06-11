Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Dubai, June 11 (IANS) England’s white-ball contingent was awarded after a string of standout performances against the West Indies propelled several players up the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, with veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid leading the charge.

Rashid, 37, was a model of consistency in England’s 3-0 T20I series sweep, returning figures of 1/22 at Chester-Le-Street, 1-59 in a high-scoring clash at Bristol, and a match-turning 2/30 in the final game at Southampton.

His efforts were enough to leapfrog both Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and India’s Varun Chakaravarthy, moving him into second place in the T20I Bowling Rankings with a rating of 710, just 13 points behind New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, the current No. 1.

The leggie’s rise encapsulates a dominant run for England, who extended their momentum from the earlier ODI series win over the same opponents. Brydon Carse, another of England’s pace options, also saw a reward for his tidy contributions. His two wickets across the final two T20Is pushed him up 16 spots to 52nd in the rankings.

The series was rich in runs, and the batter rankings reflected that. Ben Duckett made a stunning impact with a blazing 84 off 46 balls in the third T20I — a knock that catapulted him 48 places to a career-best 16th. Harry Brook’s pair of quickfire cameos, 35* and 34, earned him a six-place bump to joint-38th.

West Indies had their moments, too. Captain Shai Hope’s pair of 40-plus scores helped him climb 14 places to 15th in the batting list, while Rovman Powell’s explosive 79 not out from 45 balls in the final game earned him a place in the top 20. All-rounder Jason Holder also enjoyed a productive series with both bat and ball, moving up 16 places to 26th in the All-Rounder Rankings thanks to 70 runs and a crucial wicket.

