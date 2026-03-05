Nitish Kumar's RS move sparks questions on Nishant's role and JD-U–BJP power balance in Bihar

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) As Bihar prepares for the Rajya Sabha elections, the state could soon witness the beginning of a new political chapter after nearly two decades dominated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The veteran leader will now enter the Rajya Sabha, relinquishing the Chief Minister's post, triggering speculation about the future direction of the Janata Dal-United — and the possible rise of his son within the party’s politics.

Nitish Kumar, who took oath for a record 10th term as Chief Minister in November 2025 after the sweeping victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar assembly elections, is now shifting to national politics. The upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled for March 16, will see members of state legislative assemblies elect MPs to the Upper House.

Across India, 37 Rajya Sabha seats from 10 states are up for election this year. In Bihar alone, five seats are falling vacant. Given the numerical strength of the NDA in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the alliance is expected to secure multiple seats with ease.

For Nitish Kumar, the move to the Rajya Sabha would mark a strategic transition after years of state-level governance. But it also raises an important question: what lies ahead for the JD-U once its longest-serving leader steps aside from the Chief Minister’s chair?

Increasingly, attention within political circles is turning towards Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar. Though he has largely stayed away from active politics for years, recent months have seen subtle shifts. Party insiders say Nishant has begun interacting more with JD-U workers and leaders, fuelling speculation that he could gradually step into a more visible political role.

JD-U leaders publicly maintain that the party’s future will continue to revolve around Nitish Kumar’s vision and governance model. However, a leadership transition looks certain. Discussions about generational change have quietly intensified within the party.

After Nitish Kumar relinquishes the chief minister’s post, the JD-U will face the dual challenge of maintaining political stability in Bihar while also preparing its next line of leadership. Nishant Kumar’s potential entry into politics could therefore become a defining factor for the party’s future trajectory.

There is no denying that the BJP will also be closely watching the political fallout of Nitish Kumar’s entry into the RS. Significantly, the BJP is the largest partner in the NDA in Bihar after the 2025 Assembly elections. Needless to say, the party is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the post-Nitish Kumar political arrangement in the state.

Political observers say that Nitish Kumar’s move to Rajya Sabha could open the door for a recalibration of power within the alliance. The BJP will, at the same time, be keenly observing the internal developments within the JD-U. Analysts say that the BJP leaders will be keeping an eye on speculation surrounding the political future of Nishant Kumar. BJP strategists must be aware that any generational shift in the JD-U could influence the balance of leadership and strategy within the NDA in Bihar.

