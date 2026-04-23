April 23, 2026 3:55 PM हिंदी

‘Varanasi’ starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra heads to Comic Con Experience Mexico

‘Varanasi’ starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra heads to Comic Con Experience Mexico

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The upcoming S. S. Rajamouli epic ‘Varanasi’, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to make an international appearance at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026.

The film will be showcased through an exclusive panel scheduled for April 24 at the Thunder Stage, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward worldwide audiences.

Producer S. S. Karthikeya will present a special segment titled ‘Varanasi to the World’, offering attendees a unique glimpse into the film. The presentation will also feature an exclusive video message from the filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli himself, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage. The session will conclude with a live interaction, giving fans a rare opportunity to engage directly and experience the vision behind one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles.

Adding to the buzz, Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s commanding avatar as Mandakini from Varanasi have already been revealed, sending social media into a frenzy and fueling nationwide excitement.

Even before its theatrical release in India and upcoming showcase at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026, Varanasi has already begun creating waves globally. Its first glimpse was unveiled at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex, Europe’s largest screen, where it drew an electrifying response, with audiences erupting into applause, cheers, and whistles from the very first frame.

With these striking glimpses raising expectations, anticipation has now reached fever pitch as audiences eagerly await this grand cinematic spectacle. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 7, 2027.

--IANS

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