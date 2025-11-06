November 06, 2025 1:06 AM हिंदी

Varanasi dazzles in divine splendour as Dev Deepawali lights up Ganga

New Delhi/Varanasi, Nov 5 (IANS) The ghats of Varanasi turned into a celestial panorama on Wednesday evening as lakhs of 'diyas' (earthen lamps) illuminated the banks of the river Ganga during the grand celebration of 'Dev Deepawali'. The divine spectacle, often called 'Diwali of the Gods', transformed the ancient Uttar Pradesh city into a shimmering sea of light, awe, and devotion.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared breathtaking aerial images of the festivities on X with a caption: "Spectacular Dev Deepawali in Kashi!"

PM Modi represents the Varanasi constituency in the Lok Sabha. He first won the seat in 2014 and is currently an MP for his third consecutive term after being re-elected from there in the 2024 general elections.

The pictures showcased the ghats decorated in golden hues as thousands of devotees gathered in reverence, while the night sky was painted with vibrant fireworks.

The celebration, held 15 days after Diwali -- the festival of lights -- marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura.

Devotees on this occasion light earthen lamps across all 88 ghats of Kashi, offering prayers and witnessing cultural performances that highlight the city's spiritual grandeur.

From Rajghat to Assi Ghat, every stretch along the riverbank was aglow with countless 'diyas', creating a mesmerising reflection against the sacred Ganga.

Several buildings and temples were adorned with intricate lighting, while boats carrying pilgrims and tourists floated across the river, offering a surreal view of illuminated Kashi.

Authorities had made extensive arrangements to manage the massive flow of visitors, ensuring the smooth conduct of the rituals and safety of the crowds.

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi continues to attract devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad, celebrating not just faith, but the timeless connection between the Ganga and the spiritual soul of the city.

