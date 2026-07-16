July 16, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: C.Joseph Vijay is our Chief Minister and he’s here to stay!!

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: C.Joseph Vijay is our Chief Minister and he’s here to stay!! (Photo Credit: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar/Instagram)

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is also the daughter of well-known actor and politician Sarathkumar, on Thursday pointed out that people could say a hundred different things but at the end of the day, C Joseph Vijay was "our chief minister" and that he was here to stay.

Posting a picture of her meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on her Instagram page, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote, "Thalapathy..!!

I pondered over what to say about this post but then I realised so much has been said already. So, just wanted to say one thing. People may say a 100 different things. But at the end of the day, C Joseph Vijay is our Chief Minister and he’s here to stay!!"

The actress went on explain,"Criticism is easy, but being elected as Chief Minister in the first attempt requires immense courage, determination, and an overwhelming love from the people of TN!!. Let’s honour this position of power."

Stating that actions indeed spoke louder than words, the actress, who is a self-confessed fan of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, said, "To those who constantly find faults, time will reveal the truth. Until then, let’s exercise a bit of patience, respect, and encouragement to see what he truly accomplishes."

The actress then went on to address the next part of her post to TN CM Vijay.

She wrote, "I love you saar. Always have, always will be a “Vijay Veriyan”."

Going on to thank Vijay for meeting her, she said, "Thank you for meeting with us and spending so much time.!!"

She went on to disclose some details of their meeting. She said, "Laughing about what I told him on the sets of 'Sarkar'. I knew then that this was his journey. Always warm and humble. We even got to discuss a few women welfare-related issues and I’m looking forward to see the amazing changes unfold for the people of Tamil Nadu.!! God bless you sir and may the people of TN flourish under your leadership!!. @cmotamilnadu @actorvijay @jagadish_palanisamy #thalapathy #vijay."

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IANS

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