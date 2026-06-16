Vacation turns tragic for Delhi couple, newlywed woman found dead in Mussoorie homestay

Mussoorie, June 16 (IANS) What was meant to be a joyful vacation for a newlywed couple from Delhi turned into a tragedy after the wife was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a homestay room in Mussoorie, sending shockwaves through the local community and prompting a detailed police investigation.

Police have collected evidence from the scene, sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and initiated a comprehensive probe to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to officials, the police control room (112) received information at around 7 a.m. on Sunday that a woman staying at Kiyana Homestay in Tipridhar, located on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road, was lying unconscious in her room and was not responding.

Upon receiving the alert, a team from Mussoorie Police and a 108 ambulance service rushed to the spot. After examining the woman, Rakesh Kumar, the pharmacist accompanying the ambulance team, declared her dead.

The deceased was identified as P. Radha Gayatri, 27, a resident of east Delhi. She had travelled to Mussoorie with her husband, Saumya Sricharan. According to the police, the couple had arrived in Rishikesh from Delhi on June 13 and checked into the homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road at around 11.30 p.m. on June 14.

The husband informed the police that the couple had consumed alcohol during the night and gone to sleep at around 3.30 a.m. When he woke up the following morning, he allegedly found his wife lying unconscious on the floor. He noticed blood flowing from her nose and no signs of movement. He immediately alerted the homestay staff, who then informed the police.

Police personnel and a forensic field unit conducted a detailed inspection of the room. During the investigation, the deceased was found lying naked on the floor, while bloodstains were noticed on a bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and some food items were also recovered from the room.

The Dehradun field unit collected several crucial samples and pieces of evidence from the scene. The entire site was documented through videography and photography as part of the investigation.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the couple had married on November 8, 2025. The husband was employed with an IT company in Pune, while the wife worked for a company in Gurugram. The trip had reportedly been planned as a post-wedding vacation.

Considering the sensitive nature of the case, the inquest proceedings (panchnama) were conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and the Naib Tehsildar. The body was subsequently sent to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun, where a panel of doctors has been requested to conduct the post-mortem examination. The entire procedure is being videographed.

Following the incident, the deceased's in-laws reached Mussoorie, while her parents were expected to arrive from Visakhapatnam later in the night. Both families are originally from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Mussoorie Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Chauhan said that the exact cause of death remains unclear. He stated that a clearer picture would emerge only after the post-mortem report and forensic examination results are received. Police are investigating the case from all possible angles, including natural causes and underlying health-related issues.

--IANS

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