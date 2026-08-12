Madhya Pradesh CM meets Gujarat counterpart during investment outreach

Gandhinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar on Wednesday during his visit to Gujarat for an investment outreach programme aimed at attracting investment from the state’s industrial sector.

Yadav paid a courtesy visit to Patel after participating in the 'Mega Nivesh Samvad' and Road Show in Ahmedabad. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Minister of State for Tribal Development, Jayram Gamit, also joined the meeting.

The meeting came as Madhya Pradesh stepped up its engagement with Gujarat’s industrial community, with Yadav holding an investment dialogue in Ahmedabad to showcase opportunities in the central Indian state and invite Gujarat-based industrial groups to participate in the proposed Global Investors Summit-2027.

The programme focused on sectors including textiles, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial expansion.

The Ahmedabad investment dialogue resulted in investment proposals worth Rs 8,635 crore for Madhya Pradesh, according to the state government, with the proposals expected to generate 5,785 employment opportunities across sectors such as cement, packaging, food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering, chemicals, aerospace and defence.

The outreach also included more than 15 one-to-one meetings between Dr Yadav and representatives of major industrial groups, during which investment proposals, industrial expansion and sector-specific opportunities in Madhya Pradesh were discussed.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had invited Gujarat’s industrial sector to participate in the Global Investors Summit-2027 and highlighted the scope for greater economic cooperation between the two states.

He described Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat as “twin brothers”, pointing to Gujarat’s industrial and commercial experience and Madhya Pradesh’s land availability, water resources and central location as complementary strengths.

The state government also highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s industrial infrastructure, including its land bank, industrial parks, connectivity, surplus power availability and sector-specific investment policies.

The meeting between the two Chief Ministers provided further engagement between the neighbouring states during Dr Yadav’s investment-focused visit to Gujarat.

--IANS

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