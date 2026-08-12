Dakota Fanning says she, her sibling Elle panicked after learning they would share the screen in new film

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Dakota Fanning has shared that the thought of working together on ‘The Nightingale’ with her sibling Elle sent them spiralling in panic.

‘The Nightingale’ is a historical drama. Dakota spoke about feeling anxious prior to shooting the movie adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s war novel.

Dakota recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, where she said, "We were quietly nervous about it. I think we didn’t really want to tell the other one how nervous we were”.

Dakota, 32, shared that she was initially unsure how they'd work around on a movie set, as she said, "We were like, ‘Are we gonna laugh? Like, are we gonna be able to keep it together?’ It’s the person that knows you best in the world that you’re acting with, and we’re super close. We were a little silently panicked. I was nervous because she had made it clear that I was not allowed to do any older sister behaviour on set. I had to treat her like I would treat any other actor. And I did, for the most part”.

Their dynamics as siblings were exposed during a particular moment, as Dakota said, "Right towards the end, there was a scene we were doing, it was like this really hot room and we were on this couch, and I was like, ‘Move your leg’. And she was like, ‘My leg has been here all day’. I was like, ‘No, it hasn’t. Get off of me. I’m too hot. You’re sweating on me’. She was like, ‘You’re sweating on me’. I was like, ‘Stop talking’”.

Dakota recalled the movie's crew breaking into laughter over the incident.

--IANS

aa/