August 13, 2026 8:18 AM हिंदी

Sidharth Malhotra reunites with Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Panditt on Shershaah’s fifth anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra reunites with Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Panditt on Shershaah’s 5th anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday marked five years of his acclaimed war drama Shershaah and seemed to have reunited with his costars from the movie, Nikitin Dheer and Shiv Panditt.

Taking to his social media account, Sidharth shared a picture of the trio posing together and simply captioned it with the hashtag “#5YEARSOFSHERSHAAH”. The candid photograph shows the trio seated together, while Sidharth clicks the picture.

Talking about Shershaah, the movie released in 2021. It was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Sidharth portrayed the real-life Army officer, which also starred Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema.

Nikitin Dheer played Major Ajay “Jassi” Singh Jasrotia, a senior to Captain Vikram Batra in the 13 JAK Rifles.

Shiv Panditt portrayed the role of Captain Sanjeev “Jimmy” Jamwal, one of Batra's colleagues and later a friend.

The movie marked an important chapter for Siddharth and Kiara's personal life as well as it was on the sets of the movie where they both fell in love with each other and soon got married.

The couple soon after Shershaah got married in February 2022. Umpteen number of videos and pictures from their wedding has gone viral on social media back then.

Kiara's bridal entry on a song sung by her exclusively for the wedding event, had taken the internet by storm.

The couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, a baby girl last year.

On the professional front, Sidharth is currently geared up for his upcoming film VVAN – Force of the Forrest, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, and is scheduled for release on August 28, 2026.

Kiara is all set for the release of her upcoming movie, Toxic.

–IANS

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