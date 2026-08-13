Amaal Mallik: I’m not fearless just for show-off

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who is known for advocating the artistes’ rights in the music industry, has spoken up on his fearless attitude and his acute sense of right and wrong.

Amaal, who has composed the song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ from the upcoming Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the BKC area of Mumbai.

He told IANS, “I think I am only fearless. I have not balanced anything. I am a vagabond. There is no principle. I’m not fearless just for show-off. I don't think it will be a trend. it will be a trend. I am the youngest musician of this era. I was 23 when I made my debut. Everyone has done a good job. I think I have also done a good job, which is why people have remembered it. When you could do a good job, you automatically become fearless”.

“There is a system where 15-20 composers come. There are some seniors, who are not a part of this system, they are in a separate league. I don't say that I consider myself at the level of seniors or at the level of juniors. I don't consider myself at anyone's level”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Awarapan 2’ is a sequel to ‘Awarapan’, and sees Emraan Hashmi reprising his role of Shivam Pandit. While ‘Awarapan’ was dubbed a flop upon its release, the film gained a significant loyal following in later years, eventually attaining the cult-status owing to its music, and Emraan Hashmi’s performance.

‘Awarapan 2’ is set to release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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