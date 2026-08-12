John Hinckley Jr. has a message for Jodie Foster 40 years after he attempted to assassinate US President Ronald Reagan

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) John Hinckley Jr. has shared a message for Hollywood actress Jodie Foster over 4 decades after attempting assassination on the former US President Ronald Reagan.

John attempted to assassinate the then-US President in 1981 because he wanted to impress the actress. He was found not guilty on the grounds of insanity as he was committed to a hospital.

John said on ‘The Mark Joseph Show’, “I just wish Jodie Foster well, you know. I don’t really see her movies, but I wish her well, and I know she’s doing quite well. And that’s all I can say is just, I wish Jodie well, and I hope she has a good life”.

He said that he stalked Foster during her time at Yale university. On March 30, 1981, he fired six shots at Reagan as he left the Hotel in Washington, D.C. Asked about his motive behind the assassination attempt, he said, "I wanted to have a union with Jodie Foster and live the rest of my life with her and all these things that, of course, were delusional. But I was believing those things at the time, so the best outcome would have been a union with Jodie Foster”.

He believed Foster would "join" him once things cooled down, as he said, “I thought she would, you know, after things settled down, join me wherever I was”.

“I wasn’t sure if I was gonna be in jail or the hospital or what after things settled down. I had this notion that she was gonna join me wherever I was”, he added.

--IANS

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