Vaani Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘natural habitat’, goes barefoot and ‘mildly feral’ during jungle getaway

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Vaani Kapoor recently gave a glimpse of her carefree side as she shared a series of pictures from a jungle getaway.

The ‘Befikre’ actress embraced her natural surroundings, posing barefoot and soaking in the peaceful setting. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Vaani captioned the post, "Found my natural habitat. I’ll take this version of me. barefoot and mildly feral. smile came with the hair flip. just look up.” From her barefoot look to her playful poses, Vaani appeared to be embracing a more unfiltered and carefree version of herself.

The first picture shows the actress sitting on a wooden bench amid the lush surroundings. In another image, she gives a glimpse of her feet covered in dust and mud, capturing the earthy charm of her getaway. Vaani also shared a video of herself flipping her hair, with towering trees and the serene jungle landscape visible in the background.

Reacting to her post, actress Raashii Khanna dropped heart emojis.

Earlier, the ‘War’ actor posted her glamorous photos in a stylish off-shoulder top paired with jeans.

Vaani Kapoor is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her life through candid pictures and videos. From travel moments to behind-the-scenes glimpses, the actress regularly shares snippets of her personal and professional life with her fanbase.

On the professional front, Vaani Kapoor made her acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ romantic comedy "Shuddh Desi Romance" in 2013. Since then, she has featured in several Hindi films, including "Befikre," "War," "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui," and "Raid 2."

The actress was recently seen in the music video "Aadat," featuring singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon. Speaking about collaborating with the two musicians, Vaani said she was immediately drawn to the song’s vibe and energy. She also shared that she has always enjoyed their music and found their collaboration on the track particularly exciting.

--IANS

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