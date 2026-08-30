'Uzbekistan loves Yoga': PM Modi witnesses special session in Tashkent (Ld)

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday witnessed a special Yoga session featuring 52 Yoga practitioners from Uzbekistan during his visit to the Central Asian nation.

PM Modi shared glimpses of the Yoga session on his X account. In the video, PM Modi said, "Namaste, you all have showcased excellent Yoga performance today. People of all ages are present here. I express my gratitude to my friend, the President, for connecting Uzbekistan with Yoga. Many congratulations."

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "Uzbekistan loves Yoga!"

The session added a distinctive cultural dimension to PM Modi's engagement and highlighted the growing popularity of yoga in Uzbekistan. The participants included six members of the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan who had represented their country at the First World Yogasana Championship 2026, held in Ahmedabad in June this year.

The six practitioners, including Rakhmanov Kamol Erkinovich, Rakhmanov Alixon Kamoladinovich, Akhunova Dinara Erkinovna, Djumānova Aliya Abubakir kizi, Ansatbayeva Aysulu Arislan kizi and Shakirov Redjep Dmitrievich, had put up an impressive performance at the championship, collectively winning 18 medals comprising one gold, 14 silver and three bronze medals.

The Uzbekistan team won 25 medals across various categories at the First World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad.

Their participation in the Yoga session witnessed by PM Modi provided a special connection between their achievements in Ahmedabad and the growing cultural and sporting partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

The session reflected how Yoga and Yogasana are emerging as a meaningful bridge between the people of India and Uzbekistan, strengthening sporting exchanges while deepening shared cultural connections.

The First World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad was a significant milestone in presenting Yogasana on an international competitive platform and featured participation from athletes across countries and strong performances by international practitioners.

PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit on Saturday. He thanked Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome at Tashkent airport as he began his two-day State Visit to the Central Asian nation.

"Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," PM Modi posted on X after landing in Tashkent.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev, advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

--IANS

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