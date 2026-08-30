Uzbekistan at heart of India's engagement with Central Asia: PM Modi

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Uzbekistan lies at the heart of India's engagement with Central Asia, noting that there is deep similarity between the aspirations and thinking of both nations.

In the joint press meet with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev following their talks in Tashkent, PM Modi said that India and Uzbekistan, in the coming times, will foster direct linkages, co-production, and co-development between the defence industries of both nations.

"Uzbekistan is at the heart of Central Asia and at the heart of India's engagement with the region. There is a deep similarity between the aspirations and thinking of India and Uzbekistan. Youth, innovation, inclusive growth, and modern technology lie at the centre of 'Yangi Uzbekistan' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Guided by this shared vision, we are continuously working for the well-being of the people of both nations," he said.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation in Tashkent. He appreciated President Mirziyoyev for his friendship and commitment towards India.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President and the people of Uzbekistan for the warmth and cordiality with which I and my delegation have been welcomed in Tashkent. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan; it reflects the closeness of our ties, our close coordination, and our deep friendship. I have had the privilege of working with the President for nearly a decade, during which time I have met him on more than 10 occasions. His positivity, visionary outlook, and constant desire to learn something new are truly inspiring. I extend my sincere appreciation for his deep friendship and unwavering commitment towards India."

PM Modi said that India and Uzbekistan have shared resolve of zero tolerance against terrorism, extremism, and separatism.

"The close defence and security cooperation between the two countries reflects our deep mutual trust. In the times ahead, we will foster direct linkages, co-production, and co-development between the defence industries of both nations. We believe that terrorism, extremism, and separatism are major challenges for the region. We have a shared resolve of zero tolerance against all three," he said.

PM Modi stated that 2026 marks the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership and the two sides have decided to elevate the relationship to the status of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said that the bilateral trade between the two nations has crossed $1 billion and aims to achieve $5 billion by 2030. "To achieve this, we will move forward in areas such as market access, connectivity, banking, and payments. In infrastructure development, we will work together to create win-win cooperation for both countries."

"The agreements reached today on traditional medicine will strengthen our joint efforts. We aim to ensure that our partnership is not limited to just the two capitals; therefore, we are establishing partnerships between our cities and states. These partnerships will increase direct connection between urban management, industry, education, tourism, culture."

--IANS

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