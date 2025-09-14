Uttarakhand Premier League: Rishikesh Falcons bolster squad with key draft picks for season 2

Rishikesh, Sep 14 (IANS) Rishikesh Falcons have strengthened their squad for the upcoming Season 2 of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL), following a successful Player Draft held in Dehradun on Saturday.

With the men's matches in the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) set to begin on September 27, the Rishikesh Falcons are now well-equipped to take on the challenge with a balanced mix of experienced players and promising young talent.

The highlight of the draft for Rishikesh Falcons was the selection of ace bowler Jagadeesha Suchith as the team’s icon player. Suchith, with his IPL experience, is expected to play a key role in anchoring the bowling attack and mentoring the younger players.

The team management expressed confidence after the player draft, saying that the squad has the right balance between youth and experience, which will help Rishikesh Falcons in the upcoming Season 2.

Speaking after the draft on Saturday, Dev Kesarwani, owner of Rishikesh Falcons, said, “We are delighted with the squad picked by us in the draft today. We are confident that the Rishikesh Falcons will deliver exciting cricket and make Rishikesh and all our fans proud. Our focus has been on building a team that not only competes but also inspires other players."

Rishikesh Falcons are committed to giving rising cricketers a platform to showcase their skills. The experience of playing in the League will sharpen their skills.

With preparations set to begin immediately, Rishikesh Falcons will now focus on fine-tuning their strategies and building momentum ahead of the league’s opening clash.

Season 2 of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) will begin on September 23 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, and the men's matches will commence on September 27.

Rishikesh Falcons full squad: Jagadeesha Suchith (Icon), Sunny Kashyap, Akhil Singh Rawat (WK), Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Nikhil Pundir, Allen Chetan, Lakshay Raichandani, Riyansh Rawat, Abhishek Bhartwal, Poorvansh Dhruv, Jaskaran Singh, Hardik Choudhary, Ashman Gulati, Aryan Garg, Kshitiz Negi, Rahul, Yash Vaishnav, Gopal Singh, Shikher Balyan, Mannu Kumar, Yuvraj Chauhan.

--IANS

bsk/ab