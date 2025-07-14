Uttarakhand govt's 'Operation Kalnemi' earns praise across party lines

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's crackdown on fake spiritual gurus through 'Operation Kalnemi' is receiving widespread appreciation from both ruling and opposition leaders.

The initiative, aimed at identifying and taking action against fraudsters who disguise themselves as religious figures to dupe people in the name of religion, has already led to the arrest of more than 100 imposters.

Launched to protect the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma and the tradition of saints, Operation Kalnemi is being hailed as a much-needed step in curbing religious exploitation.

CM Dhami, on Sunday, cautioned individuals masquerading as saints to defraud. "Over 100 imposters have been apprehended so far under Operation Kalnemi. Those conspiring and disguising themselves as 'sadhus' to bring disrepute to Sanatan Dharma will not be spared," he said.

BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi praised the campaign and stressed the need to check religious deceit.

"Any kind of conversion through money, deception, and intimidation should not be acceptable. Whether it is fraudulent, forced or financed, such activities must be brought under strict surveillance and dealt with firmly," he told IANS.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also commended the Chief Minister for safeguarding the legacy of saints.

"I commend Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for this initiative. With growing awareness about Sanatan Dharma, many so-called saints have emerged, misusing the image of holy men for personal gain. Operation Kalnemi will help ensure the saint tradition is not tainted," he said.

BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also backed the operation.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "CM Dhami has launched a very good campaign. Nowadays, many fake people are roaming around, showing so-called miracles and looting innocent people. They make all sorts of claims, attracting large crowds. This policy will expose such people."

Even Opposition leaders extended their support to the drive, though some added political caveats.

Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesperson Anand Dubey praised the initiative but took a swipe at the BJP.

"It is a good thing that Kalnemi are being caught, but CM Dhami should also catch the Kalnemi within the BJP, who are corrupt and working to destroy the party from within. I praise him for this initiative, but he should also expose those creating tensions in society from his own ranks," he told IANS.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi also endorsed the crackdown.

"This operation is very nice. Strict action should be taken against people who loot others by claiming to be saints. Be it Hindus or Muslims, anyone who deceives people in the name of religion and commits a crime should be punished. I congratulate him on this operation," he said.

