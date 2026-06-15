Tiffany Haddish is all for self-marriage, calls the experience ‘transformative’

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress Tiffany Haddish is counting the benefits of self-marriage. The actress has insisted self-marriage has been "transformative".

The 46-year-old actress shared that her friends initially dubbed the idea as "crazy", but since she made a formal commitment to herself, she thinks the world has become a "kinder" place. The actress shared that this also puts her in a better position to find the right partner in the future.

She told the Jonas Brothers on their Hey Jonas! podcast, “I have been tossing around the theory for some years. I would say things to my friends, and they'd be like, ‘Girl, you crazy, you're taking yourself away from the opportunity of marrying a man. (But) I'm like, ‘Why wouldn't I marry me if the longest relationship I'm gonna have in life is the one with me?’. It's the one that starts and ends. It's the longest one, and it's the most transformative one. And I was noticing, the nicer I am to me, and the more loving I am to me, the kinder the world is”>

She further mentioned, “How am I gonna expect some man to make me happy when I don't know how to make me happy? It's kinda hard to tell somebody what you like when you don't know what you like. So I decided I'm gonna make a promise and a commitment (to myself), because that's what a marriage is — a commitment to stick it out, right? And to grow a community if possible”.

She also issued a clarification that self-marriage doesn't mean she's closed the door on getting tying the nuptial knot with someone else.

She quipped, “It's an open marriage, with me!” When she is looking for a partner, the actress believes cleanliness is essential.

When asked about the first thing she notices about a guy, she said, “Their hands. Dirty nails, dirty D. Get that thing away from me”.

The actress shared that she wants to find a "boss" who is financially responsible.

--IANS

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