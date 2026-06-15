Israelis denounce Trump-Iran agreement: Report

Washington, June 15 (IANS) Israeli leaders and opposition figures have sharply criticised US President Donald Trump's emerging agreement with Iran, warning that the deal risks leaving key security concerns unresolved even as Washington celebrates what it describes as a major diplomatic breakthrough.

The criticism comes as details of the agreement remain closely held and world leaders prepare to discuss its implications at this week's G7 summit in France. According to The Washington Post, the deal has triggered alarm across Israel's political spectrum, where officials fear it could leave Iran's leadership and parts of its nuclear infrastructure intact.

The Washington Post said Israeli officials were particularly concerned that the agreement appeared to defer decisions on several contentious issues, including the future of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and the long-term restrictions on Tehran's nuclear activities.

The emerging disagreement has exposed fresh tensions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have largely maintained a close relationship throughout Trump's political career. In an interview with The New York Times, Trump described Netanyahu as “a very difficult guy” and suggested that Israeli military actions had at times complicated diplomatic efforts with Tehran.

According to The Washington Post, some Israeli politicians accused Washington of moving too quickly towards a settlement before securing stronger guarantees from Iran. Others questioned whether Tehran could be trusted to comply with future commitments and called for continued military and economic pressure.

In his interview with The New York Times, Trump argued that his administration's military campaign and naval blockade had forced Iran back to the negotiating table and produced an agreement that would enhance regional security. The newspaper reported that Trump said he had “saved Israel from nuclear obliteration” through his handling of the crisis.

Questions about enforcement are also fuelling Israeli concerns. The Washington Post reported that sceptics remain unconvinced that international monitoring mechanisms will be sufficient to detect or deter any future violations by Iran. Several analysts cited by the newspaper argued that the success of the agreement would depend on strict verification measures and sustained international pressure.

The disagreement threatens to become one of the first major foreign-policy tests of the next phase of U.S.-Israeli relations. While Israeli officials broadly welcomed American military action against Iran earlier this year, some now fear that diplomacy could deliver outcomes they regard as less favourable than a continued pressure campaign.

--IANS

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