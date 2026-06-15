Pavish Narayan's 'Love Oh Love' teaser: A fun-filled entertainer centered on romantic relationships today

Chennai, June 15 (IANS) The makers of director Magesh Rajendran's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Love Oh Love', featuring actors Pavish Narayan and new comer Naga Durga in the lead, on Monday released a fun-filled teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Produced by Dinesh Raj on behalf of Zinema Media and Entertainment along with G. Dhananjheyan of Creative Entertainers & Distributors’, the film, apart from the lead actors, will also feature director Selvaraghavan, director K.S. Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya and Adithya Kathir in pivotal roles.

The teaser of the film was launched today at a grand event held in Chennai in the presence of the film’s cast, crew, media fraternity, and industry well-wishers. Gracing the occasion as Guests of Honour were acclaimed filmmaker Subramania Siva, popular actor KPY Bala, and actor KPY Tharshan, who extended their best wishes to the entire team and appreciated the film’s youthful energy and entertaining premise.

The film’s teaser, with a runtime of approximately 80 seconds, offers a lively glimpse into the film's plot that revolves around a young man’s love for a girl and the taxing experiences that follow, once he becomes her boyfriend.

The makers of the film have made it clear that the film will hit screens in July this year.

Shot mostly across the exquisitely captivating locations of Chennai, the film exhibits a unique urban charm and flavour. A few portions have also been filmed in Ooty.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that 'Love Oh Love' has already locked its digital streaming rights with OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Further adding strength to the film’s commercial prospects, Think Music, one of the leading names in the music industry, has been signed on as the film’s official music partner.

'Love Oh Love' features Pavish Narayan (of Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam fame) alongside Naga Durga, a well-known Telugu YouTube sensation making her Tamil cinema debut.

Music for the film has been composed by FOXn, an exciting composer duo from North Madras comprising Pradeep PJ and Wayne Pavey. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer P.G. Muthiah, National Award-winning editor N.B. Srikanth, and art director Pa. Mahendran.

Sources claim the film is currently in its final stages of post-production and is gearing up for its theatrical release in the month of July this year.

--IANS

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