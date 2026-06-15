June 15, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

Alec Baldwin says he wants his children to grow up with hope

Alec Baldwin says he wants his children to grow up with hope

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has shared plans for the future of his children. The actor has shared that he wants his children to grow up with "hope".

The 68-year-old actor, who has Ireland, 30, with ex-wife Kim Basinger and Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, nine, Romeo, eight, Eduardo, five, Maria Lucia, also five, and three-year-old Ilaria with spouse Hilaria, is outspoken in his political views and hopes to teach his kids to grow up with the same "fight" against what is wrong in the world, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told E! News, "I want my kids to grow up having hope, because right now it's more hopeless than I've ever seen. We've got to continue to fight to prove to our children that you got to keep fighting. You got to have hope, and you got to keep fighting to take the reins of power in our society, and that responsibility, that awesome responsibility, away from people who are going to abuse it”.

The actor joked his dreams for his kids have grown bigger than they used to be, as he said, "For a while, I thought I just wanted them to push my wheelchair. I say, 'I want you guys to work out and get strong because you're going to be pushing the old man in my chair before long’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, earlier this year, Alec admitted he doesn't want to work anymore and would rather "retire and stay home" following his experiences with a quieter life in the wake of the ‘Rust’ tragedy.

The veteran actor was holding a prop gun on the set of the Western in October 2021 when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, and Alec was wrapped up in a lengthy legal case as he faced manslaughter charges in connection with the tragedy.

The charges against the star were dismissed twice and the case is over, but he is still struggling with the fallout from the incident.

--IANS

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Alec Baldwin says he wants his children to grow up with hope

Alec Baldwin says he wants his children to grow up with hope