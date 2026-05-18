May 18, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

Uttarakhand CM greets newly appointed govt employees; appeals for active role in public service

Uttarakhand CM greets newly appointed govt employees, appeals for active role in public service

Dehradun, May 18 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday sent out digital letters to thousands of government employees, selected over the past few years and motivated them to serve the people to the best of their capacity while emerging as a “role model” for other public service aspirants.

The Chief Minister conveyed greetings and good wishes in the letter and also spoke to a few of the employees to hail their notable contributions.

CM Dhami personally spoke with several of the selected youths over the telephone, encouraging them to contribute to public service with enthusiasm and dedication.

The Chief Minister said the people of Uttarakhand entrusted him, for the second time in 2022, with the responsibility of serving as their "Chief Servant" and his administration was constantly striving to live up to this pledge.

Over the past four years, the state government has given appointment letters to more than 30,000 individuals.

Stating that this recruitment drive remains ongoing, the Chief Minister emphasised that being selected as a government servant is an occasion of immense significance -- not only for the families of those selected but also for the state government.

He said that a comprehensive recruitment drive was launched to fill vacant positions across various government departments, immediately upon his assumption of office, with the specific aim of eradicating the problem of unemployment within the state.

The Chief Minister, further underscoring the transparency and merit-based appointments in the selection process, stated that the young individuals were selected for government service based solely on their talent and diligent hard work.

“State government's stringent anti-cheating laws -- coupled with a fair, honest, and transparent selection mechanism -- have played a pivotal role in ensuring that young talent receives the recognition it truly deserves,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the selected personnel to discharge their duties with fairness and integrity and urged them to remain ever-ready to serve the common people as government servants, upholding the highest human values ​​in their conduct.

Notably, the one-of-its-kind move is seen as a special nudge from the ‘Chief Servant’ to motivate the newly appointed government employees to serve the people with utmost conviction and commitment.

--IANS

mr/dpb

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