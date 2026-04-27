Uttarakhand CM Dhami experiences rapid travel on Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor​

Dehradun, April 27 (IANS) In a significant testament to India’s advancing infrastructure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently completed a road journey from Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours.​

The Chief Minister, who was returning from a high-level visit to the national capital, shared his experience of travelling along the newly developed Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor, noting that the travel time has been drastically reduced compared to the arduous journeys of the past.​

This development marks a major shift in connectivity between the national capital and the Himalayan state.​

Upon his arrival, Chief Minister Dhami expressed profound gratitude to the Central Government and PM Modi.​

He described the project as an outstanding example of modern engineering and a hallmark of the rapid infrastructure development currently sweeping across the country.​

According to the Chief Minister, the completion of such high-speed corridors is a direct result of the Prime Minister’s vision for improved transport facilities, which is bringing direct economic and logistical benefits to hilly states like Uttarakhand that were previously hindered by geographical barriers.​

The Chief Minister emphasised that the economic corridor is much more than just a road project; it is an engine for regional economic growth.​

He noted that the reduced travel time would open up a myriad of new opportunities for tourism, private investment, and local employment.​

By making the journey smoother and faster, the corridor will provide significantly better access to the state’s prominent religious and tourist hubs, including the sacred Char Dham pilgrimage circuit.​

Describing the project as the new speed of New India, Dhami affirmed that such milestones are essential to the state's holistic development.​

An economic corridor is a synchronised network of modern infrastructure, such as high-speed highways and rail links, designed to connect major economic nodes.​

Unlike standard roads, these corridors integrate logistics, industrial zones, and urban clusters to stimulate trade and productivity.​

The Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor is a newly inaugurated six-lane, 213 km expressway built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore, reducing travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from more than six hours to just 2.5 hours.​

It is designed to boost regional trade, tourism, and connectivity while incorporating advanced wildlife protection measures.​

--IANS

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