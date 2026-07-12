UTT Season 7: Prithika Pavade powers PBG Pune Jaguars to 9-6 voctory against UP Prometheans

Goa, July 12 (IANS) French Olympian and UTT debutant Prithika Pavade produced a powerhouse performance as PBG Pune Jaguars defeated UP Prometheans 9-6 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on Sunday, securing their first victory of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7.

Pavade capped a memorable outing by toppling two-time UTT MVP Yangzi Liu in the deciding Women's Singles, recovering from a game down before producing a superb display in the decider to seal one of the standout wins of the season so far.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, UTT season 7 features 42 players from around the world, including 14 Olympians, while continuing to strengthen the Indian table tennis ecosystem through elite competition and year-round development initiatives.

UP made the brighter start through Germany's Ricardo Walther, who overcame Egypt's Omar Assar in three games with an assured display. Pune responded immediately as Diya Chitale fought back from a game down to edge Sayali Wani in another closely contested battle, before the Jaguars seized control through Snehit SFR and Pavade, who held their nerve to win a pair of dramatic mixed doubles Golden Points.

Snehit then maintained his unbeaten start to the season by edging Sudhanshu Grover in another three-game contest, handing Pune a crucial cushion heading into the final match. With the tie still alive, Pavade delivered the performance of the afternoon, bouncing back after dropping the opening game against Liu to take control of the contest and close out a memorable victory over one of the league's most decorated players, sealing Pune's first win of Season 7.

Pavade was named the Foreign Player of the Tie, while Snehit collected the Indian Player of the Tie, as well as the ChatGPT Match IQ Player of the Tie awards. Omar Assar’s scintillating winner in the third game of his singles rubber earned him the Bisleri Shot of the Tie honour.

Earlier in the day, UTT Juniors, UTT's grassroots competition running alongside Season 7, saw Dabang Delhi TTC defeat Ahmedabad APL Pipers 6-3, while U Mumba TT maintained their perfect start with a 5-4 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades.

Later, Ahmedabad APL Pipers will take on Dempo Goa Challengers.

Final Score

PBG Pune Jaguars 9-6 UP Prometheans

Omar Assar lost to Ricardo Walther 1-2 (4-11, 10-11, 11-9)

Diya Chitale bt. Sayali Wani 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-10)

Snehit SFR/Prithika Pavade bt. Ricardo Walther/Swastika Ghosh 2-1 (8-11, 11-10, 11-10)

Snehit SFR bt. Sudhanshu Grover 2-1 (11-7, 3-11, 11-9)

Prithika Pavade bt. Yangzi Liu 2-1 (4-11, 11-7, 11-9)

--IANS

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