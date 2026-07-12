Australian media hail PM Modi's visit, term it 'good sign for economy and diplomacy'

Canberra, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia was hailed by the country's media as a good sign for the economy and diplomacy, given the progress made between the two countries in different facets of their bilateral relationship.

Australia’s largest nationally distributed circulation newspaper, ‘The Australian’, said that "Modi’s visit is a good sign for the economy and diplomacy".

It said that PM Modi’s visit coinciding with China’s missile firing at the South Pacific "underlines the vital importance of our deepening relationship with New Delhi. More than almost any other nation, India has, over decades, had to confront Chinese communist aggression and subversive strategic chicanery from across its borders, and Australia and our Pacific partners have much to learn from it".

Melbourne’s biggest-selling newspaper, ‘Herald Sun’, called PM Modi a Marvel superhero, noting the large turnout for the reception at Marvel Stadium.

"Modi Mania: Indian PM’s a Marvel Superhero. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night received a rapturous reception from a 35,000-strong crowd at Marvel Stadium. Earlier, PM Anthony Albanese feted his high-profile guest amid talks which included new defence and Uranium deals", its report said.

The Australian also lauded the deals made during the visit.

"Modi comes bearing gifts on trade, defence. India promise: Uranium deal worth billions, closer military ties, investment treaty," the Australian newspaper said.

The Australian Financial Review reported the growing interest in the Australian universities in India to set up campuses.

"Australian unis rush to set up shop in India. Another Australian university is primed to set up a campus in India after being given approval during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking the total opening in the fast-growing country to eight," it reported.

Melbourne daily, The Age, said: "Albanese’s modus operandi. Australia and India accelerate free trade moves in Melbourne as PM’s Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi strengthen their bond," regarding the much-discussed Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

--IANS

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