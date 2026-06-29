Use AI to improve transparency and delivery of rural schemes: Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells states

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Calling for greater use of artificial intelligence and technology in rural development programmes, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday urged states to adopt digital tools to improve transparency, strengthen monitoring and ensure better delivery of welfare schemes.

Speaking on the second day of the two-day national rural development conference, 'Gramodaya Se Rashtroudaya' in the national capital, Chouhan said technology-driven governance would play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a developed rural India.

He urged states to strengthen AI-based monitoring mechanisms and increase public awareness about various schemes to maximise their impact.

"Villages are not merely about dust, soil, or the chaupal; rather, villages represent the strength, consciousness and soul of India," he said.

"If we are to build a prosperous and developed India, we cannot succeed without making our villages prosperous and developed; the nation's progress is impossible without the progress of its villages," Chouhan added.

The minister also announced that the new “Viksit Bharat–G RAM G” programme would be implemented across the country from July 1. An interim approval of Rs 95,682 crore has already been granted for the scheme, and states have been urged to complete the required formalities to ensure smooth implementation.

Highlighting the government’s focus on women’s empowerment, Chouhan launched the “Lakhpati Didi Dashboard” and the “SHE LEAPS” digital platform for women associated with self-help groups.

"The government aims to increase the number of Lakhpati Didis from three crore to six crore and has prepared a bank-linkage roadmap worth Rs 10 lakh crore over the next five years," the minister stated.

The conference brought together rural development ministers, senior officials and policymakers from 29 states and Union Territories, making it one of the largest gatherings of stakeholders in the sector. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were among the participants.

--IANS

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