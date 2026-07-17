US warns voter databases vulnerable to cyber attacks

Washington, July 17 (IANS) The Trump administration released newly declassified intelligence and cybersecurity assessments warning that America's voter registration databases remain vulnerable to foreign cyber attacks, arguing that compromised election data could be exploited long after it is stolen.

The documents, which were released after President Donald Trump's address on election security, allege that voter registration databases as one of the most attractive targets for foreign intelligence services and cyber actors seeking to disrupt elections or undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report released by the White House, hackers have attempted to breach voter registration systems in all 50 US states over the past decade, with confirmed successful compromises in at least 20 states.

"Statewide Voter Registration Databases are attractive targets for foreign adversaries," the report said, adding that the exposure of sensitive voter information presents risks that extend well beyond election day.

The report argues that stolen voter data could potentially be used to request absentee ballots, alter voter registration records, change polling locations or delete voter registrations. It says information taken in one cyber breach could remain useful for years because much of the personal information used to verify voter identity does not change.

The assessment traces a series of cyber incidents affecting election infrastructure since 2016, including Russian attempts to probe voter registration databases, Iranian efforts to obtain voter registration information and suspected Chinese cyber activity targeting election-related networks and publicly available voter data.

President Trump said during his address that newly declassified intelligence showed the United States had long been aware that election infrastructure was exposed to foreign cyber threats.

"As one assessment states, we judge that the United States adversaries, including at a minimum Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise US election infrastructure," Trump said.

He added that intelligence assessments had identified voter registration databases, electronic poll books and official election websites as among the systems most vulnerable to exploitation.

The DHS report also recommends stronger cyber defences for state and local election authorities, including routine offline backups of voter databases, wider use of multi-factor authentication, improved network segmentation, stronger monitoring of internet-facing systems and comprehensive incident-response planning.

The report warns that large-scale breaches of personal information held by private companies—including financial institutions, healthcare providers and credit reporting agencies—could also affect election security because much of the same personal data is used to verify voter identities and process absentee ballot requests.

Trump said his administration had begun notifying governors, members of Congress and election officials in states identified as potentially affected by cyber vulnerabilities. He also said the Department of Homeland Security would work with states to address known technical weaknesses before next year's midterm elections.

While the report says cyber intrusions have repeatedly targeted election systems, it does not conclude that such activity altered the outcome of any US presidential election. Instead, it argues that protecting voter registration databases has become an increasingly important national security priority as foreign governments expand their cyber capabilities.

--IANS

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