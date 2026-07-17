INS Sudarshini completes historic US voyage, showcases India’s maritime legacy at America’s 250th celebrations

Washington, July 17 (IANS) Indian Naval sail training ship INS Sudarshini has concluded its landmark participation in the United States’ Semiquincentennial (250th) Independence celebrations, with the Indian Embassy in Washington describing the deployment as another milestone in strengthening the India-US strategic partnership and showcasing India’s rich maritime heritage.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in the US said, “Four Ports, One Mission. Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini culminates historic participation in SAIL 250 and the International Naval Review 250, marking the Semiquincentennial (250th) celebrations of America’s independence.”

Highlighting the significance of the deployment, the Embassy added, “The tall ship’s spectacular journey across the ports of Norfolk, Baltimore, New York and Boston serves to further the India-US strategic partnership, bringing prominence to India’s rich seafaring legacy.”

INS Sudarshini’s voyage across four major US East Coast ports formed part of India’s participation in the international maritime celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, reflecting the growing defence and maritime cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

Earlier this week, the Indian Consulate General in Boston highlighted the ship’s participation in SAIL Boston 250, describing it as a symbol of India’s maritime traditions, naval professionalism and expanding bilateral maritime ties with the United States.

The Consulate said a media briefing was held during the Captain’s Reception aboard INS Sudarshini.

“At the Captain’s Reception on board INS SUDARSHINI participating in SAIL250, @IndiainBoston held a media briefing,” the Consulate said in a post on X.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Raghuram S. emphasised the importance of the vessel’s presence at the international event commemorating the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

According to the Consulate, the Consul General noted that “SUDARSHINI is the only Naval tall ship to participate from Asia & the wider Indian Ocean Region” and highlighted that the ship “sailed for 5 & a half months to reach US East Coast to participate in 250th Anniversary of US Independence.”

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in the US also highlighted ongoing defence engagement between the two countries.

In another post on X, the Embassy said, “Our Defence Wing engaged with a delegation from the US Army War College, Carlisle, for insightful discussions on the Indian Military Strategic Construct and its convergences with the US Military Strategic Outlook.”

The Embassy added that the interaction was “a productive conversation highlighting the expanding Indo-US Bilateral Defence Cooperation Framework and our shared efforts to further strengthen this strategic partnership.”

The events underscore the deepening India-US strategic relationship, with maritime cooperation, military exchanges and defence dialogue continuing to play a central role in the expanding bilateral partnership.

--IANS

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