Slovenia's Slavko Vincic to referee FIFA World Cup final

New York, July 17 (IANS) FIFA has announced Slovenian official Slavko Vincic has been appointed to referee the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at the New Jersey Stadium on Monday (IST).

"Playing with golden stripes is something beautiful. I am sure you agree with me. It's beautiful and it's absolutely great. As well, it's great that the referee will be Slavko Vincic," head of refereeing at FIFA, Pierluigi Collina said in a video shared by the sport's global governing body on X.

The other match officials are Tomaz Klancnik (assistant referee 1), Andraz Kovacic (assistant referee 2), Adham Makhadmeh (fourth official) and Mohammad Alkalaf (reserve assistant referee), FIFA said.

Spain or Argentina will claim ultimate glory in front of a crowd of over 80,000 at New York New Jersey Stadium, as they compete to be crowned FIFA World Cup™ champions.

World Cup winners in 2010, Spain are appearing in their second final, while Argentina are looking to lift the trophy for a fourth time following triumphs in 1978, 1986 and 2022 - also appearing in the 1930, 1990 and 2014 Finals.

The sides have only met once previously at the World Cup, when Argentina won 2-1 in 1966.

Vincic, 46, made his World Cup debut in Qatar, where he was assigned to two matches, and has added another three assignments to his tally during the 2026 tournament. Sunday’s highly anticipated final will mark his sixth career World Cup match, and his fourth of this current campaign, representing the absolute pinnacle of his officiating career.

Among the highlights of his career is the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, one of the most prestigious appointments a European referee can receive. He has also officiated at the UEFA European Championship, World Cup qualifiers, the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Nations League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

At the 2026 World Cup, Vinčić has already taken charge of a group-stage match. His record also includes dozens of UEFA Champions League fixtures, UEFA youth tournaments and senior international matches.

--IANS

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